Gas pipeline to Punjab blown up in Lakki Marwat

This is third time in a month that the gas pipeline has been targeted

LAKKI MARWAT (Dunya News) – Unknown individuals on Wednesday blew up the main gas pipeline leading from the Betni oil field to Punjab in the Wanda Amir area of Lakki Marwat using explosive material.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Saddar Police Station, resulting in a disruption in gas supply.

Following the incident, security forces arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched an investigation.

It is worth noting that this is the third time in a month that the gas pipeline has been targeted, causing not only a disruption in energy supply but also raising concerns about the overall security situation.

According to the administration, assessment of damages and repair work will begin soon, while security measures to protect the pipeline are being further tightened.

