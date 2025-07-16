In-focus

One-day curfew imposed in Razmak subdivision of North Waziristan

One-day curfew imposed in Razmak subdivision of North Waziristan

Pakistan

Curfew would be in effect from 5 AM to 7 PM

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

North Waziristan (Dunya News) – A one-day curfew has been imposed today in the Razmak Subdivision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to media sources, the district administration had officially issued a notification yesterday, stating that main roads would remain closed to regular traffic.

The administration stated that the curfew would be in effect from 5 AM to 7 PM, and strict implementation of the orders would be ensured.

The administration has appealed to citizens not to leave their homes without a valid reason and to comply with the law.
 

Related Topics
Waziristan
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
War on Terror



Related News