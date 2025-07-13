Punjab to adopt automated rainfall measurement for the first time

The automated gauges will be installed at strategic locations in each district

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to introduce automated systems to measure rainfall across the province for the first time.

According to Secretary Housing Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, all Water and Sanitation Agencies (WASA) have been directed to implement automatic rain gauges in place of manual measurement systems. Official letters have been dispatched to ensure compliance within seven days.

The automated gauges will be installed at strategic locations in each district to ensure accurate and real-time data, addressing the long-standing issues of errors and delays associated with manual methods.

Read Also: Five dead, several injured as heavy rains batter parts of Punjab

Secretary Mengal emphasized that this shift is part of broader reforms aimed at modernization. "The manual system is now being completely replaced. On the special directive of the Chief Minister, educated youth are being engaged in fieldwork, and young engineers are being placed in the field through internship programs," he added.

The announcement comes shortly after Lahore experienced a record-breaking 136 mm of rainfall in just eight hours, causing widespread urban flooding and infrastructure damage.