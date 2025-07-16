Heavy monsoon rain lashes Lahore again

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rainfall is expected today.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Heavy monsoon rain lashed Lahore and its adjacent areas on Tuesday, causing urban flooding in the provincial metropolis. The rain, which started in the morning continued till night with intervals as a result majority of the city localities submerged under the rainwater.

The heavy rain paralysed the routine life in the city and the low-lying areas, main highways and underpasses were submerged in the rainwater. Due to the stagnant rainwater, the vehicles and motorcycles were blocked on the roads.

Several parts of the provincial capital, including Shimla Pahari, Lakshmi Chowk, Qartaba Chowk, Davies Road, Jail Road, the Airport area, Gulberg, Upper Mall, Mughalpura, Tajpura, Baghbanpura, Garhi Shahu, Nishtar Town, Pani Wala Talab, Gulshan Ravi, Sanda, Allama Iqbal Town, Samanabad, and Johar Town, reported heavy rainfall.

Rain caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as dozens of feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped due to rain and technical faults, leading to power outages in multiple areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more rainfall is expected today (Wednesday).

