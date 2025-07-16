PM to chair federal cabinet meeting today

The cabinet is also anticipated to approve a 15% increase in EOBI pensions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A crucial meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is scheduled to take place today, during which a six-point agenda concerning key national matters will be discussed.

The cabinet is expected to approve a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Arab states, aimed at enhancing bilateral trade relations and creating new investment opportunities.

During the session, approval is also likely to be granted for the draft of the Sea Cargo Shipping Documents Bill 2025, which seeks to improve and streamline maritime trade operations. Additionally, the cabinet is expected to extend permission for the import of unregistered medicines to ensure the continued availability of essential drugs for the public.

The cabinet is also anticipated to approve a 15% increase in EOBI pensions effective from January 1, 2025, to provide financial relief to senior citizens. Furthermore, the National Cannabis Control and Regulatory Policy 2025 will be presented.

The meeting will also include ratification of decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs, along with discussions on other important national issues.