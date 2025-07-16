UK lifts longstanding ban on Pakistani airlines

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The United Kingdom has officially lifted its long-standing ban on Pakistani airlines, a development confirmed by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott and hailed as a significant step forward in UK-Pakistan relations.

The British High Commission announced that Pakistan has been removed from the UK’s Air Safety List, allowing Pakistani airlines to now apply for permission to operate flights to the United Kingdom. This decision follows recognition by the UK’s Air Safety Committee of the improvements made by Pakistan in its aviation safety systems.

According to the High Commission, while Pakistani airlines must still obtain operational approval from the UK Civil Aviation Authority, the removal from the list is being seen as a major milestone. The process was conducted independently and based solely on technical assessments.

Highlighting the broader context of bilateral ties, the British High Commission noted that the UK is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner, with trade exceeding £4.7 billion. Improved air travel options are expected to further strengthen this partnership.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott expressed gratitude for the cooperation between Pakistani and UK aviation experts. “While the resumption of flights will take time, I look forward to traveling on a Pakistani airline,” she said, adding that enhanced air connectivity will help reunite families and deepen people-to-people ties.

It is important to note that changes to the UK Air Safety List are made through an impartial, technical evaluation overseen by the UK’s Air Safety Committee.