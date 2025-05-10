In-focus

Pakistan, India agree on 'full and immediate' ceasefire: US President Trump

US President make revelation on his X account

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Pakistan and India had agreed on a ceasefire "after a long night of talks mediated by the United States". 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Trump announced that "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that Pakistan and India have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire." 

His statement came hours after after Pakistan hit back at Indian targets in the wee hours of Saturday in what appeared to be a significant damage to India.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the news. On his X account, Dar said both countries have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect." 

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also confirmed that over the past 48 hours, he communicated with senior Pakistani and Indian officials on the need for peace.

Earlier, Pakistan launched Operation 'Bunyan-un-Marsoos' (Iron Wall) in response to Indian aggression and destroyed many military installations of the enemy.

Initial reports suggest Pakistan in its strikes destroyed Indian Brahmos missile depot in Beas, Pathankot airfield, and Adampur airbase. 

Hypersonic missile fired by Pakistani jet JF 17 Thunder destroyed Indian S400 air defence system in Udhampur. The system costs $1.5 billion. 

In its Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, which was launched after Fajr prayers, Pakistan army used Fateh-I missile and destroyed a number of targets in India. The surface-to-surface Fateh-I missile was fired from an undisclosed location. 

Security sources said Pakistan’s missiles targeted Indian locations from where they (India) carried out attacks on innocent civilians and mosques in Pakistan. 

Security sources revealed that the G-Top, the supply depot of the Indian brigade headquarters, Uri, had also been destroyed. 

