Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos: Pakistan hits back, destroys Indian military installations at dawn

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has launched attacks on multiple locations in India in the wee hour of Saturday, military sources said.

The strong response of Pakistan came after India attacked three airbases including Nur Khan Base, Shorkot Base, and Murid Base in Pakistan.

Pakistan has launched Operation 'Bunyan-un-Marsoos' (Iron Wall) in response to Indian aggression and destroyed many military installations of the enemy.

Initial reports suggest Pakistan in its strikes destroyed Indian Brahmos missile depot in Beas, Pathankot airfield, and Adampur airbase.

Hypersonic missile fired by Pakistani jet JF 17 Thunder destroyed Indian S400 air defence system in Udhampur. The system costs $1.5 billion. This is a great loss of India.

In its Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, which was launched after Fajr prayers, Pakistan army used Fateh-I missile and destroyed a number of targets in India. The surface-to-surface Fateh-I missile was fired from an undisclosed location.

Security sources said Pakistan’s missiles targeted Indian locations from where they (India) carried out attacks on innocent civilians and mosques in Pakistan.

Security sources revealed that the G-Top, the supply depot of the Indian brigade headquarters, Uri, had also been destroyed.

Seventy percent power supply was disrupted after a cyber attack. Majority of Indian cities plunged into darkness after power disruption. The Indian artillery gun position Dahar Nigari has been destroyed in Bunyan-un-Marsoos operation against enemy.

Earlier, the military and political leadership decided to target economic locations inside India, if India attacked Pakistan again. Pakistan thwarted Indian attack on its airbases.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in a press briefing in the wee hours of Saturday, said India had pushed Pakistan towards a full-scale war and warned India to just wait for Pakistan’s response.

Pakistani drones were sighted in New Delhi in daylight, questioning the effectiveness of Indian defence system, which failed to intercept Pakistani drones.

He informed that India targeted Nur Khan Base, Shorkot Base and Murid Base in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday. He said that all our assets at these air bases remained safe.

Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said India had fired missiles at three airbases in Pakistan.

The ISPR chief said Pakistan foiled Indian attack near Nur Khan Air Base, Chaklala, and all assets of the Pakistan Air Force were safe. He said they were not intimidated by India's aggression and power.

He said India also fired missiles at Afghanistan, and it was pushing the entire region towards war. He said most of the missiles were destroyed in the air, some missiles fell on airbases but there was no damage.

Here is a list of Pakistan armed forces' strike against military installations of India:

1. Beas:

•Brahmos missile storage facility hit and destroyed.

2. Udhampur:

•Air Defence systems hit and completely destroyed.

•Air Base hit and heavily damaged.

3. Pathankot:

•Airfield hit in precision missile attack.

4. Jalandhar:

•Airbase hit in ongoing strikes.

5. Gujarat:

•Multiple air bases and locations hit.

6. Delhi Region:

•Missile intercepted near Hisar; Delhi remains a potential target.

7. Rajasthan:

•Military installations hit.

8. Srinagar:

•Airbase hit.

•20 military casualties reported.

9. Chandigarh:

•Weapon depot hit and neutralised.



