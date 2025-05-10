Indian attack on three Pakistan airbases thwarted: DG ISPR

Updated On: Sat, 10 May 2025 04:14:48 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in a press briefing in the wee hours of Saturday said that India has pushed Pakistan towards a full scale war and warned India to just wait for Pakistan’s response.

He informed that India targeted Nur Khan Base, Shorkot Base and Murid Base in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday. He said that all our assets at these air bases are safe.

Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that India has fired missiles at three airbases in Pakistan.

Nur Khan Air Base, Mureed Base and Shorkot were targeted. India has fired air-to-ground missiles.

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan foiled Indian attack near Nur Khan Air Base, Chaklala, all assets of the Pakistan Air Force are safe, adding they are not intimidated by India's aggression and power.

He said India also fired missiles at Afghanistan, and that India is pushing the entire region towards war.

The DG ISPR said that most of the missiles were destroyed in the air, some missiles fell on airbases but there was no damage, adding the Indian action reflects India's cowardly thinking, the missiles were thwarted by the air defense system.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army spokesperson had said in another emergency press briefing that India fired 6 ballistic missiles from Adampur, out of which 5 landed in the Indian city of Amritsar and one in Adampur.

The DG ISPR said that India is targeting Sikhs, saying, “Our sympathies are with the Sikhs and we strongly condemn all kinds of Indian terrorism.”