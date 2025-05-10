US offers assistance for 'constructive talks' as Pakistan-India tensions mount

Rubio continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate

Published On: Sat, 10 May 2025 08:44:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The United States has offered assistance in started constructive talks between Pakistan and India in order to avoid future conflicts.

The development comes after Pakistan launched an operation in retaliation to Indian aggression. The Pakistani forces have so far destroyed several military installation of India at different locations in a befitting response to the neighbouring country’s aggression.

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Secretary Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir.

“He continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate and offered U.S. assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts,” read the statement.

