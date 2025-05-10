Pakistan wants India to step back for de-escalation: Atta Tarar

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan wants India to step back for de-escalation: Atta Tarar

Says Pakistan exercised restraint but India for the last four days continued to attack civilians

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 10 May 2025 14:49:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday the responsibility rested with India to take a step back and de-escalate the situation.

In an interview with BBC News, he said Pakistan was a responsible country as it only responded to the Indian aggression under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Tarar highlighted that Pakistan exercised a lot of restraint but India for the last four days continued to attack the civilian population.

“We have just exercised our right to self defense,” he said.

The information minister denied the Indian claims and said Pakistan did not attack the civilian population but only military installations. He added that India had attacked civilians in Pakistan.

Denying any Pakistani involvement in the Pahalgam incident, he said Islamabad had called for a transparent and joint investigation.

Tara said Pakistan had discussed the regional situation with China and Saudi Arabia.



