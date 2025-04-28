India will never attack Pakistan: Abdullah Hameed Gul

Gul also paralleled with Pulwama, alleged India had evaded calls for transparent investigation

Published On: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 19:43:48 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) -Jawanan-e-Pakistan Chairman, Abdullah Hameed Gul, said that former US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks carried significant weight amidst the current regional tensions, asserting that India, being a "cowardly nation," would never attack Pakistan.

Speaking to Dunya News’ programme Situation Room, Gul described Pakistan as a highly responsible nuclear state, maintaining that its position after the Pahalgam incident was "clear and consistent." He remarked that the world was witnessing India's "false flag theatrics".

Gul further stated that India was facing internal turmoil, and dissenting voices were emerging from within in response to the Pahalgam incident. Drawing parallels with the Pulwama attack, he alleged that India had previously evaded calls for transparent investigations, thereby exposing the hollowness of its narrative to the international community.

He stressed that India had not anticipated such a firm and calculated response from Pakistan, adding that the global community was acutely aware of the catastrophic consequences of any potential conflict between two nuclear-armed states.

Separately, defence analyst Brigadier (retd) Masood Khan criticised India for levelling accusations against Pakistan without conducting any investigation. He noted that the Indian National Congress was questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over security failures while reiterating that countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye would stand by Pakistan during testing times.

Masood Khan praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts in presenting its case effectively before the international community. He cautioned that India could stage a "so-called surgical strike" or engage in shelling near the Line of Control (LoC) to heighten tensions.

However, he warned that any hostile action, such as firing a missile, would be met with a "ten-fold" response from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, defence analyst Dr Qamar Cheema condemned India’s treatment of Kashmiri youth, calling attention to the ongoing human rights abuses in the occupied region. He highlighted that civilian homes were being razed with explosives and urged that innocent lives should not be further disrupted by such brutality.