Pahalgam attack FIR exposes India's scripted drama

The FIR of false flag operation in Pahalgam made the entire incident doubtful

Updated On: Fri, 25 Apr 2025 18:03:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The false claims of Indian government have been exposed following the FIR of Pahalgam incident.

According to security forces, the FIR of false flag operation in Pahalgam made the entire incident doubtful.

The Pahalgam Police Station is located at the distance of six kilometres from the site of the incident.

The FIR states that the attack took place between 1:50 PM and 2:20 PM and the FIR was launched just within 10 minutes.

The sources said that the content of FIR shows that the attack was pre-planned.

Meanwhile, the FIR claims that the attackers opened indiscriminate fire but the Indian government said that it was targeted killing.

The FIR also nominated terrorists from across the border within ten minutes.

The security sources said that it was a scripted drama orchestrated by the Modi government to malign Pakistan.

Earlier, it was reported that the all-parties conference called by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi admitted the security failure in the Pahalgam attack in which 26 tourists were shot dead by unidentified gunmen.

The conference was held under the chairmanship of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders.

The opposition parties raised questions about the intelligence failure in the Pahalgam attack.

They questioned why the Central Reserve Police Force personnel were not deployed. The Congress demanded an investigation into the Indian Army's failure and poor security measures.