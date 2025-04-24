Another nefarious design of India exposed following Pahalgam's false flag operation
Pakistan
India plans to exploit 56 innocent Pakistani prisoners who have been detained in Indian jails
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Another nefarious design of India has been exposed following the false flag operation in Pahalgam.
The sources said that India is now preparing to stage a new drama after its previous operation in Pahalgam was exposed.
Sources reveal that India plans to exploit 56 innocent Pakistani prisoners who have been detained in Indian jails since 2003.
The majority of these prisoners are reportedly fishermen or individuals who mistakenly crossed the Line of Control (LoC).
It is being speculated that India may torture the prisoners and force them to make false statements against Pakistan to serve its own agenda.
According to insiders, there is a serious concern that India could coerce these prisoners into making anti-Pakistan statements and then portray them as terrorists by killing them in staged encounters.
According to reports, a Pakistani citizen, Zia Mustafa, had been in the illegal custody of Indian intelligence agencies since January 2003. He was reportedly martyred in a staged encounter in October 2021.
Similarly, Muhammad Ali Hassan, who was illegally detained on October 27, 2006, was also killed in a major staged encounter in August 2022.
The list of Pakistani citizens held illegally by Indian intelligence includes:
Muhammad Riaz – Detained since June 25, 1999
Muhammad Abdullah Maki (Multan) – Detained since August 8, 2002
Tafheem Akmal Hashmi – July 28, 2006
Zafar Iqbal – August 11, 2007
Abdul Razzaq Shafiq – November 2010
Naveed Rehman – April 17, 2013
Muhammad Abbas – March 12, 2013
Siddiq Ahmed – November 7, 2014
Muhammad Zubair – January 14, 2015
Abdul Rehman – May 15, 2015
Sajjad Baloch – July 14, 2015
Waqas Manzoor – 2015
Naveed Ahmed – 2015
Muhammad Atif – February 7, 2016
Hanzala – June 20, 2016
Zabih Ullah – March 22, 2018
Muhammad Waqar – April 2019
Imad Ullah – September 26, 2021
Abdul Hannan – October 2021
Salman Shah – October 2021
Habib Khan – November 2021
Amjad Ali – March 28, 1994
Nazeer Ahmed – December 1, 1994
Khalid Mahmood – 1994
Abdul Rahim – May 28, 1995
Abdul Mateen – May 7, 1997
Zulfiqar Ali – February 27, 1998
Muhammad Ramzan – June 25, 1999
Muhammad Arif – December 26, 2000
Shahnawaz – May 27, 2001
Arshad Khan – October 29, 2001
Muhammad Naeem Butt – April 18, 2003
Muhammad Ayaz Khokhar – March 6, 2004
Muhammad Yaseen – September 14, 2006
Muhammad Fahad – October 27
Abdullah Asghar Ali – March 31, 2007
Muhammad Younas – March 31, 2007
Muhammad Hassan Munir – April 21, 2007
Mirza Rashid Baig – November 17, 2007
Muhammad Abid – November 17, 2007
Saif ur Rehman – November 17, 2007
Imran Shehzad – February 10, 2008
Farooq Bhatti – February 10, 2008
Shahbaz Ismail Qazi – October 5, 2008
Muhammad Adil – November 24, 2011
Bahadur Ali – July 25, 2016
Muhammad Aamir – November 21, 2017
Khayyam Maqsood – August 24, 2021
Dilshan – February 28, 2022
Usman Zulfiqar – May 16, 2023
Abu Wahab Ali – August 7, 2023
Muhammad Irshad – October 13, 2023
Muhammad Yaqoob – January 25, 2025
Qadir Bakhsh – March 19, 2025
All these individuals are being held without legal justification or transparent trial procedures, further intensifying international concern over human rights violations in India.
The sources said that India may construct a narrative similar to the 2019 Balakot incident by fabricating claims about so-called "terrorist camps" on Pakistani soil—potentially using that as a pretext for a military strike.
However, the Pakistani forces are fully capable of responding to any Indian adventurism.