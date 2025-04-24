Another nefarious design of India exposed following Pahalgam's false flag operation

India plans to exploit 56 innocent Pakistani prisoners who have been detained in Indian jails

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Another nefarious design of India has been exposed following the false flag operation in Pahalgam.

The sources said that India is now preparing to stage a new drama after its previous operation in Pahalgam was exposed.

Sources reveal that India plans to exploit 56 innocent Pakistani prisoners who have been detained in Indian jails since 2003.

The majority of these prisoners are reportedly fishermen or individuals who mistakenly crossed the Line of Control (LoC).

It is being speculated that India may torture the prisoners and force them to make false statements against Pakistan to serve its own agenda.

According to insiders, there is a serious concern that India could coerce these prisoners into making anti-Pakistan statements and then portray them as terrorists by killing them in staged encounters.

According to reports, a Pakistani citizen, Zia Mustafa, had been in the illegal custody of Indian intelligence agencies since January 2003. He was reportedly martyred in a staged encounter in October 2021.

Similarly, Muhammad Ali Hassan, who was illegally detained on October 27, 2006, was also killed in a major staged encounter in August 2022.

The list of Pakistani citizens held illegally by Indian intelligence includes:

Muhammad Riaz – Detained since June 25, 1999

Muhammad Abdullah Maki (Multan) – Detained since August 8, 2002

Tafheem Akmal Hashmi – July 28, 2006

Zafar Iqbal – August 11, 2007

Abdul Razzaq Shafiq – November 2010

Naveed Rehman – April 17, 2013

Muhammad Abbas – March 12, 2013

Siddiq Ahmed – November 7, 2014

Muhammad Zubair – January 14, 2015

Abdul Rehman – May 15, 2015

Sajjad Baloch – July 14, 2015

Waqas Manzoor – 2015

Naveed Ahmed – 2015

Muhammad Atif – February 7, 2016

Hanzala – June 20, 2016

Zabih Ullah – March 22, 2018

Muhammad Waqar – April 2019

Imad Ullah – September 26, 2021

Abdul Hannan – October 2021

Salman Shah – October 2021

Habib Khan – November 2021

Amjad Ali – March 28, 1994

Nazeer Ahmed – December 1, 1994

Khalid Mahmood – 1994

Abdul Rahim – May 28, 1995

Abdul Mateen – May 7, 1997

Zulfiqar Ali – February 27, 1998

Muhammad Ramzan – June 25, 1999

Muhammad Arif – December 26, 2000

Shahnawaz – May 27, 2001

Arshad Khan – October 29, 2001

Muhammad Naeem Butt – April 18, 2003

Muhammad Ayaz Khokhar – March 6, 2004

Muhammad Yaseen – September 14, 2006

Muhammad Fahad – October 27

Abdullah Asghar Ali – March 31, 2007

Muhammad Younas – March 31, 2007

Muhammad Hassan Munir – April 21, 2007

Mirza Rashid Baig – November 17, 2007

Muhammad Abid – November 17, 2007

Saif ur Rehman – November 17, 2007

Imran Shehzad – February 10, 2008

Farooq Bhatti – February 10, 2008

Shahbaz Ismail Qazi – October 5, 2008

Muhammad Adil – November 24, 2011

Bahadur Ali – July 25, 2016

Muhammad Aamir – November 21, 2017

Khayyam Maqsood – August 24, 2021

Dilshan – February 28, 2022

Usman Zulfiqar – May 16, 2023

Abu Wahab Ali – August 7, 2023

Muhammad Irshad – October 13, 2023

Muhammad Yaqoob – January 25, 2025

Qadir Bakhsh – March 19, 2025

All these individuals are being held without legal justification or transparent trial procedures, further intensifying international concern over human rights violations in India.

The sources said that India may construct a narrative similar to the 2019 Balakot incident by fabricating claims about so-called "terrorist camps" on Pakistani soil—potentially using that as a pretext for a military strike.

However, the Pakistani forces are fully capable of responding to any Indian adventurism.