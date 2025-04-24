Pakistan announces closure of Wagah Border, severing trade ties with India

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan announces closure of Wagah Border, severing trade ties with India

National Security Committee announces slew of measures in response to India's belligerence

Topline NSC also decides to revoke all visas issued to Indian nationals under SAARC visa exemption scheme

Pakistan declares Indian defence, Naval and air advisers in Islamabad persona non grata

Pakistan has also decided to shut its airspace for India

Updated On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 16:44:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday announced a slew of measures in response to India’s belligerence after April 22 Pahalgam (occupied Jammu and Kashmir) massacre.

A communique issued after the NSC meeting reveals that country’s high command has decided to close Wagah Border with immediate effect and suspend all bilateral agreements, including Simla Pact signed in 1972.

Pakistan has also decided to shut its airspace for India. Besides, Pakistan will also revoke trade relations with India.

The NSC also decided to revoke all visas issued to Indian nationals under SAARC visa exemption scheme.

Pakistan declares the Indian defence, Naval and air advisers in Islamabad persona non grata. They have been directed to leave Pakistan immediately but not later than April 30. Support staff of these advisers have also been directed to return to India, says the communique.

The NSC underscores that Pakistan and its armed forces remain fully capable and prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any misadventure.

Revocation of the Indus Waters Treaty is considered an act of belligerence, says the communique, which also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in a terrorist attack in India-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam area.

Pakistan condemns all forms of terrorism, it says.

The National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday decided to give India a fitting response and take up belligerence with international forums. The dicision was taken a day after India announced revocation of the Indus Waters Treaty, downgraded diplomatic relations and closed Attari passage.

According to sources, the NSC also rejected all Indian allegations against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

The meeting approved the recommendations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and pledged to give a strong response to Indian diplomatic and water aggression.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the armed forces.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was attended by the three services chiefs, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi and senior civil officers.

Twenty-seven people were killed and 17 injured when suspected militants opened fire at tourists in India's Jammu and Kashmir territory Pahalgam. This is said to be the worst such attack in the country in nearly two decades.

The ghastly incident triggered blame game between Pakistan and India, with both sides blaming each other for orchestrating the attack for ulterior motives.

Following a cabinet meeting chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, India announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, closure of Attari check post and other measures.