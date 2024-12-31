Most-read stories of 2024

Here is the list of most-read stories of 2024.

(Web Desk) – As the world welcomes the New Year, it is also a moment to reflect on the highlights of the outgoing year. The year 2024 was filled with remarkable events.

Eidul Fitr 2024: Govt announces four holidays

Govt urged to ban Rs5,000 note to cut cash transactions

Punjab govt announces Eidul Fitr 2024 holidays

Race between independents, PML-N on

Here's complete list of solar and lunar eclipses 2024

Election 2024

Rain, gusty winds forecast in Lahore, parts of Punjab today

Elections 2024: PML-N unveils list of candidates for Islamabad, Punjab

General elections 2024: PTI names ticket holders for National Assembly

All eyes on poll results after hectic exercise

Registration open for interest-free bikes for Punjab students

Budget FY 2024-25 Salary Tax Calculator



Punjab witnesses sharp drop in wheat prices

IMRAN KHAN

Musekiwa lifts Zimbabwe to rare T20 win over Afghanistan

Here's complete list of solar and lunar eclipses 2024

PIA flight from Saudi Arabia redirected to Lahore to disembark VIPs

PTA to issue license to Starlink for high-speed internet



Artificial Intelligence

Retiring paceman Southee on call if New Zealand play WTC final