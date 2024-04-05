Iftar Time Ramadan 25
Punjab govt announces Eidul Fitr 2024 holidays

Pakistan

There will be four holidays from April 10 to 13

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has issued a notification of official holidays on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr. 

As per notification, for offices working five days a week, there will be three holidays from April 10 to 12 (Wednesday to Friday). 

Similarly, for offices working six days a week, there will be four holidays from April 10 to 13 (Wednesday to Saturday).  Section Officer Safdar Shabbir issued a notification to the effect after approval from the chief secretary.

It may be recalled that the federal government a couple of days ago had issued the Eid holidays notification according to which there will be four holidays on Eidul Fitr from April 10 to 13.

If the moon is sighted on April 9 (29th Ramazanul Mubarak), Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on April 10 (Ist Shawwal).
 

