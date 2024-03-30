Will Pakistanis enjoy six holidays on Eid?

The government is expected to announce holidays next week

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The last 10 days of Ramazan are around the corner and there are speculations about how much holidays people will get on Eidul Fitr in the country.

It is speculated that Pakistanis may get to rejoice at the festivities of Eid for six days.

According to the Meteorological Department, the holy month is likely to last 29 days. Based on this forecast, Eid will fall on April 10, Wednesday. However, the final decision regarding the appearance of the moon will be announced by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Traditionally, Eid holidays in Pakistan start a day before the Eid day. Therefore, April 9, Tuesday will mark the first Eid holiday. The holidays will be announced for four days from April 9 to April 12, and afterward, Saturday and Sunday will be routine holidays.

The government will make a final decision regarding the Eid holidays next week.