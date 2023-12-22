Here's complete list of solar and lunar eclipses 2024

Total solar eclipse will occur on April 8 and 9 while it will not be visible in Pakistan

Fri, 22 Dec 2023 19:57:13 PKT

(Web Desk) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued details of eclipses that are going to take place in 2024.

It said there will be four eclipses – two Lunar (Moon) and two Solar (Sun) – during the year 2024 with one total solar eclipse.

Official data shows first penumbral lunar eclipse will take place on March 25, 2024. It will be visible from much of Europe, North/East Asia, Australia, much of Africa, North America, South American, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic and Antarctica while it will not be visible in Pakistan.

The second eclipse that is total solar eclipse will occur on April 8 and 9 and it will be visible from West in Europe, North America, North in South America, Pacific, Atlantic and Arctic.

Thirdly, partial lunar eclipse will take place on September 18, 2024 and it will be visible in Europe, Much of Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica. The Moon is below the horizon in Pakistan some of the time, so that part of the eclipse is not visible.

The final eclipse of 2024 will occur in October when people will witness annular solar eclipse on 2nd and 3rd. It will be visible from South in North America, Much of South America, Pacific, Atlantic and Antarctica.

