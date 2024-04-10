PIA flight from Saudi Arabia redirected to Lahore to disembark VIPs

Islamabad-bound flight diverted to Lahore, inconveniencing other passengers

Published On: Wed, 10 Apr 2024 20:23:54 PKT

(Web Desk) – A PIA flight destined for Islamabad, carrying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz from Jeddah, reportedly underwent a diversion to the Lahore airport, a private media outlet reported, citing a spokesperson for the national-flag carrier on Tuesday.

The prime minister and Punjab chief minister were returning to Pakistan after concluding their tour of Saudi Arabia.

According to sources, the flight PK-842, scheduled to arrive in Islamabad at 10:30 pm on Monday, was redirected to the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, landing at 9:25 pm instead.

Reports indicate that upon arrival in Lahore, the prime minister, chief minister and other VIP passengers disembarked, inconveniencing numerous travellers bound for Islamabad.

Official sources confirmed the flight's passenger count to be 393, including the official Pakistani delegation from Saudi Arabia, consisting of the premier and accompanying delegates.

Footage circulating on social media depicted frustrated passengers expressing their discontent, compelled to await the VIPs' disembarkation before resuming their journey to Islamabad.

After offloading approximately 79 passengers, the flight resumed its course, eventually touching down in Islamabad at 11:17 pm.

In response to the inquiries regarding preferential treatment, the PIA spokesperson asserted that the VIPs were handled in accordance with standard commercial passenger protocols.