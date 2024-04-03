Sehar Time Ramadan 24
Lahore
LHR
04:23 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:02 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:25 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:31 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:55 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Eidul Fitr 2024: Govt announces four holidays

Pakistan

The holidays will be observed from April 10 to 13

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government announced on Wednesday a four-day holiday on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, Dunya News reported. 

Eidul Fitr holidays were approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the recommendation of the Cabinet Division.

The holidays would run from April 10 to April 13 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) while there will be an additional holiday of Sunday.

The government is expected to issue a notification in this regard soon. 
 

