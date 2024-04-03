Eidul Fitr 2024: Govt announces four holidays

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government announced on Wednesday a four-day holiday on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, Dunya News reported.

Eidul Fitr holidays were approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the recommendation of the Cabinet Division.

The holidays would run from April 10 to April 13 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) while there will be an additional holiday of Sunday.

The government is expected to issue a notification in this regard soon.

