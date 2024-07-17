Punjab witnesses sharp drop in wheat prices

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Wheat prices in Punjab have experienced a notable decline, dropping by Rs300 per maund.

Contrary to expectations of an increase in open market rates, local wheat prices have unexpectedly fallen.

Prior to a nationwide strike called by the Flour Mills Association, local wheat was being sold by mill owners in northern and central Punjab at Rs3,400 per 40-kg.

However, by July 15, the open market rates for wheat had dipped below Rs3,100 per 40-kg, providing a welcomed relief to millions across Punjab.

This decrease in prices comes as a positive development for consumers who heavily rely on wheat products, potentially easing financial pressures amid prevailing economic challenges.