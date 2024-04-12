Registration open for interest-free bikes for Punjab students

Pakistan Pakistan Registration open for interest-free bikes for Punjab students

Registration open for interest-free bikes for Punjab students

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 12 Apr 2024 18:40:39 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has initiated a project under the Chief Minister Youth Initiative programme to provide 20,000 bikes to students across the province.

According to details, the government is offering a subsidy of Rs1 billion for interest-free bikes, facilitating students with affordable installments.

Registration has opened for 19,000 petrol bikes and 1,000 electric bikes, with the application deadline set for April 29. Interested students can apply through bikes.punjab.gov.pk.

Each student will receive a Rs20,000 down payment from the government which will also cover the mark-up on monthly installments. Male students can opt for monthly installments of Rs11,676, while female students can pay Rs7,325 per month.

During the initial phase, e-bikes will be distributed in Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi and Lahore, while motorcycles will be allocated in proportion to the population in each district.