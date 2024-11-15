Govt mulls three-day lockdown in Lahore, Multan to combat smog

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday declared health emergency in Lahore and Multan to combat smog.

She said the lockdown could be imposed on next Friday, Saturday and Sunday in both the cities.

The senior minister was addressing a press conference in Lahore as the city remains engulfed with hazardous level of smog.

“The chief minister had already made a 10-year plan in March to combat smog,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb, who also holds the portfolio of environment.

She said smog had become a national disaster.

Addressing the news conference, the senior minister said that the departments concerned were consulted before formulating the 10-year plan to combat smog.

According to the senior minister, she personally wanted to brief the court on the issue as the Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Punjab government to make a long-term policy to deal with the scourge.

The senior minister said a ban had been imposed on the construction sites in both Lahore and Multan.

She added that the government was also mulling to extend the closure of schools for another week due to severe situation.

She also urged the people to avoid the outdoor activities as well.