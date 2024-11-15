Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain engulfed in smog

The average AQI of Lahore was recorded at 780 early morning

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 15 Nov 2024 10:52:45 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Smog continued to engulf Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday with Lahore once again among the top most polluted cities in the world.

The average AQI (air quality index) of Lahore was recorded at 780 early morning. However, it reduced to 706 at around 10:15 am dropping Lahore at second place to Indian capital Delhi on the Swiss monitor IQAir’s chart.

The AQI of Delhi was 936.

The AQI of Lahore’s Syed Marabat Ali Road area was 1,404, the American Consulate area was 826, while it was 916 in the DHA area.

Meanwhile, the environment department installed mobile air quality monitoring stations in different areas of Lahore.

Multan was the most polluted city in the country with 799 AQI.

PM URGES NATION TO SAY PRAYER FOR RAIN

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appealed to the nation to say Namaz-e-Istisqa (prayers for rain) and pray to Allah for His mercy in the form of rain.

The prime minister said that the federal and provincial governments should arrange Namaz-e-Istisqa in the mosques across the country.

In a statement issued by the PM Office, the prime minister emphasised that rainfall will improve the environment and can significantly help in mitigating the diseases.

MOTORWAYS CLOSURE

Poor and in some areas zero visibility has prompted closure of motorways in parts of Punjab, sparking warning for the motorists to adopt precautions to avert any untoward incident on roads amid dense haze and smog.

According to Motorway police spokesman Syed Imran Ahmad, Motorway M-2 has been shut from Lilla to Kot Momin while Motorway M-11 from Lahore to Kamoke and Motorway M-3 from Lahore to Jaranwala have been closed as a result of dense fog and smog.

He said the closure of motorways was aimed at ensuring safety of motorists, with the instructions for the road users to travel in daytime as much as possible.

The spokesman said travel time from 10am to 6pm is suitable for safe journey, stressing the motorists to keep back and front lights open to avoid any untoward incident.

He urged the road users to avoid unnecessary travelling and speeding on motorways, and keep distance between their vehicles while travelling and contact Helpline 130 in case of any emergency.