LHC asks Punjab govt to make long-term policy on smog

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – After weeks of expressing disappointment with the Punjab government over mishandling ecological disaster in the province, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the Punjab government to make long-term policy on smog.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC heard clubbed applications on curtailing smog.

Punjab Advocate General Khalid Ishaq Khan appeared before the LHC.

At the onset of hearing, Justice Karim asked Punjab AG to convey his message to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz upon her return from London to make at least ten-year long policy to curb smog.

The Punjab AG told court that the Punjab government had earmarked budget for electric buses in Punjab, adding that electric buses would be on the roads by June 2025. He also informed court about the government’s measures on food security.

He said the government was also ramping up efforts to curb dangers posed by floods and conserve rain water.

Justice Karim praised the government for taking these measures while suggesting that the government should also ban sprawling housing societies on agricultural land on which the Punjab AG apprised him that the government was also working on the Land Acquisition Act in letter and spirit.

The court also suggested the government to plant saplings and conserve forests.

The Punjab AG responded that the government was working on urban forestation, adding that the government was also closely monitoring the smog situation in the entire province.

Meanwhile, the court asked the Punjab AG to assist court after studying the Beijing model to control smog and submit implementation reports.

The court adjourned the hearing until next week.

