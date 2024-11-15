Ruling coalition becomes symbol of hatred: Sheikh Rashid

Calls out govt for being subservient to IMF

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday that ruling coalition had become a symbol of hatred in the country.

Speaking to media outside court, Ahmed claimed that the establishment had used these parties and the ruling coalition was of no more use to them.

He criticised the government for being subservient to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), adding that the IMF loan had made the life of a common man miserable in Pakistan.

Responding to a question regarding India’s refusal to play Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Pakistan, Ahmed said Pakistan should also avoid inviting India here. He said former premier Nawaz Sharif wanted to ingratiate with India.

He urged rulers to mend their relations with Bangladesh instead of trying to improve ties with India.



