Will take our stolen mandate back on Nov 24: Sheikh Waqas

Says party leadership would try its best to take maximum people to the streets

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram said on Friday that the PTI would take back its mandate on Nov 24, which, he said was stolen on February 8.

Speaking to media outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Akram said his party leadership would try its best to take maximum people to the streets, adding that everyone including lawyers, traders, students and members of civil society should join the PTI’s protest against the government.

“Most of our workers reached the D-Chowk on our last call for protest despite 35-hour long shelling,” he claimed.

Speaking about former first lady Bushra Bibi’s participation in the protest, Akram said if a wife joined protest for the release of her husband, it isn’t called politics, adding that few relationships were above politics.

Earlier, Justice Syed Arshad Ali conducted hearing on Akram’s pleas seeking transit bail.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing.

