Passengers suffer as dense fog disrupts flights operation

Around 19 flights at Lahore airport are facing disruption to take off or land

Fri, 15 Nov 2024 12:33:48 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dense fog in Punjab has disrupted the flights operation across various airports.



Around 11 flights have been cancelled due to dense fog while three flights had been landed in alternative airports.

As many as 53 flights had been facing the delay.

As per Aviation sources, PIA’s flights from Karachi to Faisalabad, PK 340 and PK 341 and other flights bound for Quetta from Lahore PK 322, PK 323 had been cancelled.

Foreign airline’s flight SV 739 from Jeddah to Lahore, PIA’s PK 281, PK 282 bound for Sialkot from Muscat had been cancelled.

Islamabad bound four flights PK 601,602,605 and 606 had also been postponed that were taking off from Gilgit.

Foreign airline’s QR 616 flight between Doha and Multan was landed in Islamabad and later on it was landed in Multan.

PK 244 from Dammam to Sialkot and Jeddah to Lahore flight SV 738 had also landed in Islamabad amid zero visibility.

Lahore to Kuala Lumpur flight OD 132 and flight TG 346 Lahore to Bangkok couldn’t take off early in the morning.



Seven flights between Karachi and Islamabad and five flights between Karachi and Lahore are also facing delays.

The number of flights facing delays for take-off and landing in Lahore airport are 19.

Three Flights from Lahore bound for Dubai and Abu Dhabi are facing delays of more than six hours to take off.

