Nawazuddin Siddiqui brings forth condition on settlement with wife Aaliya

Siddiqui has not seen his children physically for so many days.

24 March,2023 11:45 am

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been fighting a case opposite his wife Aaliya Siddiqui who has accused him of numerous things.

Nawazuddin, after hearing all the allegations, filed a petition against her. The case is being fought in the Bombay High Court and there has been no settlement made between the two yet.

Lawyer Pradeep Thorat, representative of Nawaz revealed that the actor couldn’t find his kids as they were missing from their schools in Dubai. This was the initial reason of filing a petition.

According to the Advocate, Siddiqui has not seen his children physically for so many days. If court allows him to meet his kids, then he will withdraw his petition.

"That was the only reason that a habeas corpus was filed. I am aware of the limited relief that I can get in this petition. He has not seen his children physically. This is his limited concern. After that I will withdraw the petition", added Pradeep.

On the other hand, wife Aaliya Siddiqui’s lawyer Shikhar Khandelwal claims: "My client is willing to settle the matter. But when she is living with the children at the actor's mother's residence, then how is it possible that he does not know where they are? He is very much free to meet his children. He is the one who is not meeting them.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui got involved into a legal battle as soon as they reached Mumbai from Dubai. The actor’s petition clearly stated that his children were taken away to Mumbai without his permission, reports Indiatoday.