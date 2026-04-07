UN fails to pass Bahrain-led measure on Strait of Hormuz after China, Russia block vote

NEW YORK (Web Desk) – The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday failed to adopt a Bahrain-led resolution aimed at safeguarding commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, after China and Russia exercised their veto powers during a closely watched vote.

The 15-member council recorded 11 votes in favour of the draft, while China and Russia opposed it. Pakistan and Colombia abstained.

Announcing the outcome, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani told the council that the draft resolution had not been adopted owing to the veto cast by permanent members.

The vote took place just hours before a deadline set by US President Donald Trump, who has demanded that Iran reopen the strategically vital waterway or face potential military consequences. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump escalated rhetoric, warning of severe repercussions if an agreement was not reached.

The proposed resolution had been significantly diluted during negotiations. Earlier drafts, backed by Gulf states, had called for the use of “all necessary means” to ensure the reopening of the strait, invoking Chapter Seven of the UN Charter, which permits enforcement actions including sanctions and military force. However, concerns raised by several council members, including France, China and Russia, led to the removal of such language.

Today (7 April), the #UNSC failed to adopt a @BahrainMsnNY-authored draft resolution on the Strait of Hormuz crisis owing to vetoes cast by @Chinamission2un and @RussiaUN.



◽️The draft text received 11 votes in favour and two abstentions (@ColombiaONU and @PakistanUN_NY)… pic.twitter.com/jrPu5hYk01 — Security Council Report (@SCRtweets) April 7, 2026

The final text stopped short of authorising force. Instead, it strongly encouraged member states to coordinate defensive efforts to ensure freedom of navigation, while reaffirming the right of states to protect their vessels from attacks and provocations in accordance with international law.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but critical maritime corridor, typically handles around one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. Since the outbreak of hostilities on February 28, following military action by the United States and Israel against Iran, Tehran has effectively imposed restrictions on passage through the chokepoint.

This disruption has unsettled global financial markets and driven up oil prices, raising concerns about energy security and supply chains worldwide. Despite the blockade, a limited number of vessels linked to countries considered friendly to Iran, including China, Russia, India and Pakistan, have reportedly been allowed to transit the strait.

The resolution was drafted by Bahrain in its capacity as the rotating president of the Security Council, in coordination with member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Jordan. Diplomatic negotiations intensified in the lead-up to the vote, but divisions among major powers ultimately proved insurmountable.

The failed measure follows an earlier Bahrain-led resolution adopted last month by a 13-0 vote, which condemned what it described as Iran’s attacks on Gulf neighbours. China and Russia had abstained from that vote.