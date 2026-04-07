Trump warns 'whole civilisation will die' in Iran if deal ultimatum expires

WASHINGTON (Agencies) - Donald Trump has issued a strict warning to Iran, saying that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” if Tehran fails to reach an agreement by his self-imposed Tuesday deadline.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that failure to secure a deal could lead to irreversible destruction, calling it “one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the world.” He added that while he does not want such an outcome, it remains a likely possibility if diplomacy fails.

US has largely accomplished military objectives in Iran war, Vance says



Meanwhile, JD Vance said the United States has largely achieved its military objectives in the ongoing conflict with Iran. He expressed confidence that Washington would receive a response from Tehran within the set deadline, signaling cautious optimism from the US administration.



Iran Guards warn will respond beyond region if US 'crosses red lines'



On the other side, Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has issued a stern warning, stating that any crossing of “red lines” by the United States would trigger retaliation beyond the Middle East.

According to a statement aired on Iranian state television, the Guards threatened to target critical infrastructure in a way that could deprive the United States and its allies of oil and gas resources for years. The warning highlights the potential for the conflict to expand globally, raising fears of severe economic and geopolitical consequences.



Iranian missile hits Thuraya telecom building in Sharjah

Authorities in the UAE's Sharjah said that an administrative building of Thuraya Telecommunications has been struck by an Iranian missile, raising concerns over escalation and the targeting of civilian-linked infrastructure in the Gulf.

Power outages hit Iran's Karaj after strike damages transmission lines: report

Power supply has been disrupted in parts of Iran's Karaj after projectiles from recent strikes hit key transmission lines, Nournews reported on Tuesday.

US strikes military targets on Iran's Kharg Island, says US official

The US military conducted strikes on military targets on Iran's Kharg Island, the Axios news outlet reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified senior US official.

As tensions rise, the situation remains highly volatile, with both sides exchanging strong rhetoric while the world watches closely for any breakthrough—or escalation.