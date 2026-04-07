Iran president says millions ready to sacrifice amid ceasefire rejection

TEHRAN (Dunya News) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that more than 14 million patriotic Iranians have declared their readiness to voluntarily sacrifice their lives in defense of the country.

In a post on the microblogging platform X, the Iranian president said he himself stands among those willing to make sacrifices for Iran and will continue to do so. His remarks come amid heightened tensions and ongoing diplomatic developments in the region.

It is important to note that Iran has rejected a temporary ceasefire and instead presented its own set of demands for a permanent resolution of the conflict. Tehran has called for a complete end to hostilities, lifting of international sanctions, and compensation for damages caused by attacks attributed to Israel and the United States.

Iranian officials have emphasized that any agreement must address long-term stability rather than short-term pauses in conflict. The leadership has maintained a firm stance, signaling that Iran is not willing to compromise on its key conditions.

Meanwhile, Iran has also conveyed its response to US proposals through Pakistan, indicating Islamabad’s ongoing diplomatic role in the situation. A senior Iranian official has confirmed receiving a ceasefire proposal from Pakistan, highlighting continued backchannel communication efforts aimed at de-escalation.

The situation remains fluid, with diplomatic engagements intensifying as regional and global players seek a sustainable solution to the crisis.