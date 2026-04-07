White House dismisses nuclear strike speculation amid US-Israel strikes on Iran ahead of Trump deadline

WASHINGTON (Agencies) – The White House has firmly rejected suggestions that recent remarks by Vice President JD Vance hinted at the possibility of a US nuclear strike against Iran, as tensions escalate ahead of a high-stakes deadline set by President Donald Trump.

The denial came after Vance stated that US forces possessed capabilities they had “so far haven’t decided to use” in enforcing Washington’s ultimatum on Tehran. Responding sharply on social media platform X, the White House dismissed interpretations linking the remarks to nuclear escalation, insisting there was no such implication.

The clarification followed a series of US strikes targeting military installations on Iran’s Kharg Island early Tuesday. According to a US official speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, the attacks were limited in scope and did not impact oil infrastructure, a key concern given the island’s strategic significance in global energy markets.

Literally nothing @VP said here "implies" this, you absolute buffoons https://t.co/7JU3wXMaWX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 7, 2026

The official added that some of the sites struck had been previously targeted, suggesting a continuation rather than an escalation of military operations. Speaking during a visit to Budapest, Vance reinforced that position, stating the strikes did not represent any shift in US strategy.

“We were going to strike some military targets on Kharg Island, and I believe we have done so,” Vance said, emphasising that Washington was deliberately avoiding energy and infrastructure targets for now.

He indicated that such restraint would remain in place unless Iran failed to respond to diplomatic overtures. “We’re not going to strike energy and infrastructure targets until the Iranians either make a proposal that we can get behind or don’t make a proposal,” he added.

The developments come as Trump imposed an 8 pm (US eastern time) Tuesday deadline for Iran to agree to conditions that include abandoning its nuclear ambitions and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil shipments. The US president has issued stark warnings, stating that failure to reach a deal could result in devastating consequences, including threats to Iranian infrastructure.

In remarks earlier on Tuesday, Trump warned that “a whole civilisation will die” if no agreement is reached, intensifying fears of a broader regional conflict.

Tehran has responded defiantly, refusing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and warning it would retaliate by targeting infrastructure in Gulf states aligned with Washington. The standoff has raised alarm across international markets and diplomatic circles, with the potential disruption of energy supplies seen as a major global risk.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council is preparing to vote on a resolution aimed at safeguarding commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. However, diplomats

say the proposal has been significantly diluted after opposition from China, which resisted any provision authorising the use of force.

On the ground, hostilities have continued to widen. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israeli forces targeted bridges and railway infrastructure in Iran on Tuesday, claiming these routes were being used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to transport personnel, weapons, and materials. No evidence was provided to substantiate the assertion.

The strikes followed earlier reports in Iranian media indicating that transport infrastructure had been hit. Israel also issued warnings urging Iranian civilians to avoid trains and railway facilities, signalling the likelihood of further attacks.

Under international law, targeting civilian infrastructure is generally prohibited, though Israel has previously carried out similar operations in both Iran and neighbouring Lebanon.

As the deadline set by Washington approaches, diplomatic efforts appear increasingly strained, with military activity intensifying across multiple fronts and the risk of further escalation continuing to grow.