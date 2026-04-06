Trump says Iran could be 'taken out' on Tuesday, Hegseth says major strikes to come

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) – US President Donald Trump has intensified pressure on Iran, warning that the country could be “taken out in one night” if a deal is not reached by a final Tuesday deadline, as Washington signals an imminent escalation in military operations.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump said the window for diplomacy was rapidly closing and suggested decisive action could come within hours. “The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night,” he said, underscoring the urgency of his ultimatum to Tehran.

The US president reiterated that the Tuesday night deadline for a ceasefire agreement would not be extended, despite ongoing indirect negotiations. While acknowledging that Iran had submitted what he described as a “significant” proposal, Trump maintained it was insufficient to meet US demands.

At the core of the standoff is the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit route that has remained closed during the conflict, sending shockwaves through international energy markets. Washington has pushed for its immediate reopening as part of any agreement, alongside firm guarantees that Iran will not pursue nuclear weapons.

Trump’s remarks were accompanied by a stark warning from US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who confirmed that American forces were already intensifying operations. He told the same briefing that Monday would see the largest volume of strikes since the beginning of the campaign, with even heavier action expected the following day.

The developments come as the conflict enters its sixth week, with both military escalation and diplomatic manoeuvring unfolding simultaneously. US officials have been engaged in indirect talks with Iranian counterparts through intermediaries, including Pakistan, aiming to secure a broader agreement that would end hostilities and stabilise the region.

Iran rejects ceasefire as deadline nears on Trump 'hell' ultimatum

Amid the mounting tensions, Trump and senior national security officials provided fresh details about a high-risk rescue operation that recovered a downed American airman from Iranian territory over the weekend. The pilot had been shot down on Friday and was located after what officials described as an extensive and complex search effort.

Trump said the airman had taken refuge in mountainous terrain, continuously moving to avoid detection and improve the chances of rescue. “It was like finding a needle in a haystack,” he said, noting that hundreds of US personnel were involved in the mission.

According to the president, American forces launched a coordinated operation to extract the pilot, engaging hostile elements and securing the area before exiting Iranian territory without suffering casualties. The mission, he said, demonstrated “skill, precision, lethality and force” at the highest level.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe revealed that the agency had conducted a deception campaign to mislead Iranian forces about the pilot’s location. He confirmed that intelligence operatives had identified the airman’s position in a mountain crevice, where he remained concealed until the rescue operation was executed.

The pilot, who used an emergency transponder to signal his position, was recovered on Sunday morning. US Defence Secretary Hegseth added that the airman’s first message after contact was established was: “God is good.”

Trump also struck a defiant tone on the broader conflict, dismissing criticism over potential strikes on critical infrastructure and reiterating his administration’s stance that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained non-negotiable.

He suggested that the war could end swiftly if Iran complies with US conditions but warned that failure to do so would trigger a dramatic escalation.

With the deadline fast approaching and military activity intensifying, uncertainty continues to surround whether diplomacy can avert a wider confrontation or if the coming hours will mark a significant turning point in the conflict.