Russia, Saudi Arabia to implement visa-free travel agreement from May 2026

MOSCOW (Dunya News) – Russia and Saudi Arabia will implement a visa-free travel agreement for their citizens starting May 11, 2026.

The agreement was signed on December 1, 2025, in Riyadh, allowing citizens of both countries to enter each other’s territories without a visa.

Under the agreement, Russian citizens can stay in Saudi Arabia for up to 90 days within a year without a visa.

However, they will not be allowed to work, study, or obtain permanent residence during this period.

Individuals planning to work, study, or reside permanently, as well as those traveling for Hajj or Umrah (especially during the pilgrimage season), will still require a visa.

The same rules will apply to Saudi citizens traveling to Russia.

