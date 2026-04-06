Modi's Israel tilt linked to Epstein network, claims NYT

(Web Desk) – A reported investigation by the US Department of Justice has alleged that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-Israel policy shift may have been influenced by a covert and corrupt network.

According to a report published by The New York Times, India’s strategic tilt toward Israel was allegedly shaped under the guidance of convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The report claims that Epstein proposed increasing arms and intelligence purchases worth $2 billion to strengthen ties with Israel and secure support from the White House. He later reportedly presented this influence as part of his advisory role before members of the Qatari royal family.

Epstein is also alleged to have shared advance information regarding cabinet appointments and foreign policy changes during former US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Meanwhile, Indian billionaire Anil Ambani reportedly maintained secret contacts and received external guidance on defense-related matters through this network.

The report further suggests that Epstein facilitated Ambani’s access to influential circles in the United States, including figures such as Steve Bannon and Tom Barrack. Ambani is also said to have used the same network to arrange meetings with Jared Kushner, while Epstein hosted private dinners through platforms like the Atlantic Council and the International Peace Institute to enhance Ambani’s global profile.

According to The New York Times, India’s policy shift toward Israel in 2017 and a $2 billion defense deal were linked to this alleged background. Leaked emails reportedly indicate that controversial connections and covert networks were used to influence foreign policy decisions.

The 2016 Rafale fighter jet deal is also being viewed in this context, with the Ambani Group reportedly assigned roles in various projects. Following the emergence of messages in March 2026, reports suggest that Ambani’s assets may have been frozen, triggering strong international reactions.

The alleged network linked to Jeffrey Epstein, along with serious accusations of sexual exploitation, has also remained a key part of the broader controversy surrounding these claims.