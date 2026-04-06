DUBAI (Reuters) – US forces located on Kuwait's Bubiyan ​island were targeted by ‌Iran, the spokesperson of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said ​in a video ​statement shared by state media ⁠on Monday.

Ebrahim Zolfaqari said ​Iran targeted satellite equipment ​and munitions on the island with drones, adding that US forces ​had relocated there ​from Arifjan camp after that base ‌was ⁠repeatedly struck by Iran.

Bubiyan island is the largest of Kuwait's coastal islands chain, ​located ​in ⁠the northwest of the Gulf.

Six people were ​injured from debris ​falling ⁠in a residential area in northern Kuwait after an ⁠Iranian ​attack, Kuwait's ​health ministry said earlier.