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Yogi Adityanath sparks controversy, vows to expel Muslims from Assam

Yogi Adityanath sparks controversy, vows to expel Muslims from Assam
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Summary Yogi Adityanath threatens to expel Muslims from Assam, bans street prayers in UP; experts warn BJP uses anti-Muslim rhetoric as an electoral strategy.

ASSAM (Dunya News) - In a controversial address in Assam, Yogi Adityanath, the Hindu hardline Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, made incendiary remarks targeting the Muslim community, claiming that his government aims to remove Muslims from the state entirely.

Addressing a gathering, Yogi Adityanath stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could cleanse Assam of “Muslim infiltrators,” asserting that every Muslim in the region would be identified and expelled.

He further declared that in Uttar Pradesh, no one would be allowed to perform prayers on streets, nor could any place of worship amplify its voice for religious rituals.

Experts argue that such statements reflect a long-standing strategy by the BJP to foment hatred and division against Muslims for electoral gains.

Ahead of elections in India, fake flag operations and venomous campaigns targeting Muslims have become a recurring tactic of the ruling party, say political analysts.

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