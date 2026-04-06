Head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' intelligence organisation is dead, state media reports

(Reuters) – The ​death ‌of Majid ​Khademi, ​the ⁠head ​of ​the Revolutionary ​Guards' ​intelligence organisation, was ‌announced ⁠on ​Monday ​by ⁠Iranian ​state ​media, ⁠without ⁠additional ​detail.

According to the IRGC’s statement, carried on the Fars news agency, Khademi was killed during a “terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy” in the early hours of Monday, Al Jazeera reported.

The Israeli media aslo said Khademi was killed in a strike.

Khademi was a Brigadier General of the IRGC, who was simultaneously serving as the head of the Intelligence Protection Organisation of the IRGC and Intelligence Organisation, since 2022 and 2025 respectively.

On 19 June 2025, Khademi was appointed the new head of its intelligence division. He replaced Mohammad Kazemi, who was killed along with other Revolutionary Guards officers from Israeli airstrikes on 15 June during the 12-day war.

