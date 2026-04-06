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Germany works to clarify new rules on fighting-age men leaving country

Germany works to clarify new rules on fighting-age men leaving country
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Summary Germany’s new military law requires men 17–45 to get approval for stays abroad over three months. Service remains voluntary, with exemptions being drafted amid NATO and Russia tensions.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's armed ‌forces are working on clarifying a provision in a recently updated military service law that requires fighting-age men to gain permission to leave the country for more than three ​months, the defence ministry said.

The law went into effect in January, ​but the requirement - which theoretically affects millions of men between ⁠the ages of 17 and 45 in the European Union's most populous ​country - had gone mostly unnoticed until a local newspaper report, opens new tab highlighted it on ​Friday.

A defence ministry spokesperson stressed that military service in Germany is voluntary, adding that the ministry was "currently drafting specific regulations for granting exemptions from the requirement for approval, also ​to avoid unnecessary bureaucracy".

The controversial new military service law was passed last year ​to boost Bundeswehr numbers and meet NATO targets amid the growing view within Germany that ‌it ⁠has relied too long on the United States and as tensions with Russia spur calls for stronger defence capabilities across Europe.

The legislation seeks to ensure a robust and reliable military registration system, the defence ministry spokesperson said ​in an emailed response.

"In ​the case of ⁠an emergency, we must know who may be residing abroad for an extended period," he said.

He declined to ​comment further on how the process may eventually look.

Germany wants ​to increase ⁠the ranks of active soldiers to 260,000 by 2035 from 183,000 at the end of last year, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz telling military leaders last ⁠year that ​the country needed to become capable of ​defending itself as quickly as possible, and needed soldiers.

Opposition politicians over the weekend criticized the government ​for creating confusion with the law.

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