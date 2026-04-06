MOSCOW (Reuters) – Ukraine struck the Bilorichenska ​coal mine in ‌the Russian-controlled Luhansk region, damaging a power ​substation and ​leaving 41 mine workers ⁠trapped underground, a ​Russian-installed official said ​on Monday.

"All the relevant services are taking steps ​to rescue the ​miners and restore power ‌to ⁠the mine," Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-appointed head of the ​region, said.

He ​said ⁠that the contact with ​the miners had ​already ⁠been established, and that they had ⁠a ​supply of ​drinking water.