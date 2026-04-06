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41 miners trapped after Ukrainian strike in Russian-controlled Luhansk region, official says

41 miners trapped after Ukrainian strike in Russian-controlled Luhansk region, official says
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Summary "All the relevant services are taking steps ​to rescue the ​miners and restore power ‌to ⁠the mine," Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-appointed head of the ​region, said

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Ukraine struck the Bilorichenska ​coal mine in ‌the Russian-controlled Luhansk region, damaging a power ​substation and ​leaving 41 mine workers trapped underground, a ​Russian-installed official said ​on Monday.

"All the relevant services are taking steps ​to rescue the ​miners and restore power ‌to the mine," Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-appointed head of the ​region, said.

He ​said that the contact with ​the miners had ​already been established, and that they had a ​supply of ​drinking water.

 

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