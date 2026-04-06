41 miners trapped after Ukrainian strike in Russian-controlled Luhansk region, official says

Summary "All the relevant services are taking steps to rescue the miners and restore power to the mine," Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-appointed head of the region, said
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Ukraine struck the Bilorichenska coal mine in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region, damaging a power substation and leaving 41 mine workers trapped underground, a Russian-installed official said on Monday.
"All the relevant services are taking steps to rescue the miners and restore power to the mine," Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-appointed head of the region, said.
He said that the contact with the miners had already been established, and that they had a supply of drinking water.