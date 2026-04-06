(By Shahid Ghuman) — Russian President Vladimir Putin emerges in today’s global politics as a leader whose decisions have profound impacts not only at the national level but also on the international system. Under his leadership, Russia has reasserted itself as a state capable of maintaining balance among global powers. During his tenure, Russia has undergone a long and complex journey, marked by a visible transition from weakness to strength. When he assumed power after 2000, post-Soviet Russia faced a fragile state structure, an unstable economy, and limited global influence. In such circumstances, his top priorities were strengthening state institutions, ensuring political stability, and reviving the economy.

In the early years, Russia reorganized its economy around key resources such as oil and gas. The energy sector was not only turned into a major source of state revenue but also used to enhance Russia’s importance in global markets. As a result, the national treasury stabilized, and an economic structure was formed that supported the country for a long period. At the same time, central government control was strengthened, and fragmented regional power was transformed into a cohesive federal system, leading to noticeable improvements in internal stability.

Significant changes were also seen in the defense sector. The Russian armed forces were modernized, weapons systems were upgraded, and continuous efforts were made to enhance military capability. Consequently, Russia re-emerged on the global stage as a major military power.

In foreign policy, President Putin adopted a clear and independent approach centered on the concept of a multipolar world. According to this vision, global power should not revolve around a single center but be distributed among various regional and global powers. In line with this strategy, Russia expanded its relations with China, the Middle East, and other regions, while attempting to create an alternative diplomatic axis to counter Western influence.

Regarding the Ukraine conflict, Russia’s position is that NATO’s eastward expansion posed a direct threat to its national security. According to the Russian perspective, this situation led to what it describes as a “special military operation,” aimed at ensuring border security and maintaining the balance of power in the region. Global opinion on this issue remains divided; however, Russia presents its actions as a defensive and strategic necessity.

In the Middle East, particularly concerning tensions between Iran and Israel, Russia has largely supported diplomatic solutions and negotiations. Moscow’s stance has been that escalating conflict in the region is dangerous not only for regional but also global stability. Therefore, Russia has attempted to reduce tensions through dialogue and consultations, presenting itself as a potential mediator.

On the issue of Palestine, Russia’s position also holds notable importance. Putin and the Russian leadership have consistently supported a two-state solution, calling for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. According to the Russian narrative, this approach aligns with United Nations resolutions and could form the basis for lasting peace in the region. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized the protection of civilians, the need for an immediate ceasefire, and humanitarian assistance, while also offering itself as a mediator to help reach a mutually acceptable resolution to this long-standing conflict.

President Putin delivers a special address every year on May 9, marking Victory Day — an occasion of great significance in Russian history, national unity, and global politics. This day commemorates victory in World War II, and the speech delivered from the Kremlin attracts attention not only from the Russian public but also from global observers. This year as well, an important address is expected on May 9, likely focusing on the Ukraine conflict, global tensions, and Russia’s future strategy.

Overall, during President Vladimir Putin’s tenure, Russia has sought to achieve internal stability, economic recovery, and a renewed influential role on the global stage. Energy policies, strengthened state institutions, and an active foreign policy have once again positioned Russia as a key player among global powers. Today, Russia is not only active in safeguarding its interests but also presents itself as a force aimed at maintaining balance in global politics.