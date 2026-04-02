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Kremlin aide Ushakov says Strait of Hormuz is open for Russia, Ifax reports

Kremlin aide Ushakov says Strait of Hormuz is open for Russia, Ifax reports
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Summary The US-Israeli war against Iran has all but halted shipments of about one-fifth of the world's oil

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz was open for Russia.

"It is open for us," said Ushakov, speaking on Russian ⁠state TV channel Vesti, Interfax news agency reported.

The US-Israeli war against Iran has all but halted shipments of about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas through the ⁠strait, causing oil supply disruption and soaring prices.

At the end of March, the Russian Foreign ⁠Ministry stated that it opposed Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, ⁠but added that the situation must be viewed "in ⁠the context of the broader global situation."

Also Read: Russia's Putin to host Egypt's foreign minister, focus on Iran war and Middle East

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said it would be unrealistic to launch a military operation to force open the Strait of Hormuz, after US President Donald Trump challenged US allies to ⁠work towards reopening it.

“Some people defend the idea of freeing the Strait of Hormuz by force via a military operation, a position sometimes expressed by the United States, although it has varied,” Macron ⁠told reporters during a trip to South Korea.

“This was never the option we have supported because it ⁠is unrealistic,” he added.

“It would take forever, and would expose all those ⁠who go through the Strait to risks from the guardians ⁠of the revolution but also ballistic missiles,” he said.

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Iran-US-Israel war Russia International

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