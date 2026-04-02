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Putin, MBS call for de-escalation as regional crisis threatens oil supply

Putin, MBS call for de-escalation as regional crisis threatens oil supply
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Summary Both leaders expressed serious concern over the deteriorating military and political situation in the region

MOSCOW (Web Desk) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a high-level phone call on Thursday to address escalating tensions in the Middle East and growing instability in global energy markets.

Both leaders expressed serious concern over the deteriorating military and political situation in the region, including civilian casualties and damage to critical infrastructure.

The conflict, which intensified following strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran, has raised fears of broader regional instability.

During the conversation, Putin and Mohammed bin Salman highlighted the urgent need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and called for intensified diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis.

They also discussed ongoing initiatives by global powers aimed at finding a political resolution.

Also Read: Russia's Putin to host Egypt's foreign minister, focus on Iran war and Middle East

Particular attention was given to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, where rising tensions threaten vital energy shipping routes.

The two leaders held emergency consultations to develop a coordinated response to the crisis.

They also voiced concern over oil prices nearing $100 per barrel, warning of the potential impact on the global economy and energy security.

Disruptions to energy production and transportation linked to the conflict were identified as key risks.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to stabilizing global oil markets through continued cooperation within the OPEC+ framework, emphasizing the importance of coordinated action amid ongoing uncertainty.

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Iran-US-Israel war Middle East International

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