Russia will ask US and Israel to cease fire while it evacuates staff from Iranian nuclear plant, RIA reports

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will ask the United States and Israel to ensure a ceasefire while it evacuates more Russian staff from the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

"The ⁠travel routes will be communicated to the relevant authorities in Israel and the United States, and we will use all channels to request strict adherence to the ceasefire during the convoy’s movement," the ⁠head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, was quoted by RIA as saying.

Likhachev said that a "final ⁠wave of evacuation" involving about 200 people is tentatively scheduled for next ⁠week.

Russia built the Iranian nuclear reactor at Bushehr and ⁠Rosatom staff are working there on construction of additional units.

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Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said it would be unrealistic to launch a military operation to force open the Strait of Hormuz, after US President Donald Trump challenged US allies to ⁠work towards reopening it.

“Some people defend the idea of freeing the Strait of Hormuz by force via a military operation, a position sometimes expressed by the United States, although it has varied,” Macron ⁠told reporters during a trip to South Korea.

“This was never the option we have supported because it ⁠is unrealistic,” he added.

“It would take forever, and would expose all those ⁠who go through the Strait to risks from the guardians ⁠of the revolution but also ballistic missiles,” he said.