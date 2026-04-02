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Iran army chief tells commanders to prepare for any attack, state media reports

Iran army chief tells commanders to prepare for any attack, state media reports
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Summary State ⁠media shared a soundless footage showing Amir Hatami in a room with three other ⁠army commanders and on a video call with about a dozen ⁠others

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran's operational headquarters must monitor "enemy movements with utmost pessimism and accuracy" and be ready to counter any method of attack, the country's army commander-in-chief Amir Hatami was quoted as saying by state media on Thursday.

US ⁠President Donald Trump has said the Iran conflict is “nearing completion” and could end within weeks, but a parallel buildup of additional US troops in the Gulf has raised concerns that preparations may be underway for ⁠potential ground operations.

"No enemy troops should survive if adversaries attempt a ground operation," state media quoted Hatami as saying.

State ⁠media shared a soundless footage showing Hatami in a room with three other ⁠army commanders and on a video call with about a dozen ⁠others.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said it would be unrealistic to launch a military operation to force open the Strait of Hormuz, after US President Donald Trump challenged US allies to ⁠work towards reopening it.

Also Read: Iran vows 'crushing' attacks on US after Trump threats

“Some people defend the idea of freeing the Strait of Hormuz by force via a military operation, a position sometimes expressed by the United States, although it has varied,” Macron ⁠told reporters during a trip to South Korea.

“This was never the option we have supported because it ⁠is unrealistic,” he added.

“It would take forever, and would expose all those ⁠who go through the Strait to risks from the guardians ⁠of the revolution but also ballistic missiles,” he said.

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