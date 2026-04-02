Iran army chief tells commanders to prepare for any attack, state media reports

Summary State media shared a soundless footage showing Amir Hatami in a room with three other army commanders and on a video call with about a dozen others
TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran's operational headquarters must monitor "enemy movements with utmost pessimism and accuracy" and be ready to counter any method of attack, the country's army commander-in-chief Amir Hatami was quoted as saying by state media on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump has said the Iran conflict is “nearing completion” and could end within weeks, but a parallel buildup of additional US troops in the Gulf has raised concerns that preparations may be underway for potential ground operations.
"No enemy troops should survive if adversaries attempt a ground operation," state media quoted Hatami as saying.
State media shared a soundless footage showing Hatami in a room with three other army commanders and on a video call with about a dozen others.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said it would be unrealistic to launch a military operation to force open the Strait of Hormuz, after US President Donald Trump challenged US allies to work towards reopening it.
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“Some people defend the idea of freeing the Strait of Hormuz by force via a military operation, a position sometimes expressed by the United States, although it has varied,” Macron told reporters during a trip to South Korea.
“This was never the option we have supported because it is unrealistic,” he added.
“It would take forever, and would expose all those who go through the Strait to risks from the guardians of the revolution but also ballistic missiles,” he said.