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Russia's Putin to host Egypt's foreign minister, focus on Iran war and Middle East

Russia's Putin to host Egypt's foreign minister, focus on Iran war and Middle East
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Summary The visit follows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s telephonic conversation with President Putin

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian ​President Vladimir Putin ‌will host Egyptian ​Foreign ​Minister Badr Abdelatty on ​Thursday for ​talks that will focus on ​the ​Iran war and ‌the wider Middle East, as well ​as ​bilateral relations, Kremlin ​spokesman Dmitry ​Peskov said.

The visit follows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s telephonic conversation with President Putin. He told Putin a day earlier that Moscow’s global influence could help advance efforts to end the conflict, according to the Egyptian presidency.

Abdelatty also held talks last week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which both sides stressed the importance of de-escalation and diplomacy in tensions between Washington and Tehran. Abdelatty highlighted Cairo’s efforts to support continued negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme and to prevent further escalation.

In recent days, Egypt has stepped up diplomatic engagement with regional and international partners, including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan, as part of broader efforts to secure a ceasefire and revive negotiations.

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