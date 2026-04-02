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Sweden to buy air defence systems for 8.7 billion crowns, defence minister says

Sweden to buy air defence systems for 8.7 billion crowns, defence minister says
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Summary The package will include anti-drone system Gute II, a radar and cannon system.

STOCKHOLM, April 2 (Reuters) - Sweden will buy air defence and anti-drone systems worth 8.7 billion Swedish crowns ($916 million), the country's defence minister said on Thursday.

"It is more important than ever to invest in air defence capabilities," Pal Jonson said, in a ⁠statement. "Protection against threats from the air is a high priority for the government and we will conclude more agreements to strengthen the Swedish defence."

The package will include anti-drone system Gute II, a radar and cannon system that can be mounted stationary or on vehicles. It is designed to protect military ⁠units as well as critical infrastructure, such as nuclear power plants or railway junctions.

The money will also be used for ammunition and vehicles, including infantry mobility ⁠vehicles from Finish defence firm Sisu.

Deliveries will take place in 2027 and 2028, Jonson said.

Sweden, like most European ⁠countries, is racing to bolster its defence following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and military spending is ⁠projected to be 2.8% of GDP in 2026, rising to 3.5% in 2030.
 

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