Australia PM says Iran war objectives met, 'not clear' what more to achieve

(AFP) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the original aims of the war in Iran have been met and it is not clear what more remains to be achieved, according to AFP.

Albanese called for de-escalation, noting that US-Israeli attacks had degraded Iran’s air force, navy and military industrial base.

“Now those objectives have been realised it is not clear what more needs to be achieved or what the end point looks like,” he said during a speech in the capital Canberra.

“What is clear is that the longer the war goes on the more significant the impact on the global economy will be.”

